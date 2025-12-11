Russian attack on Ukraine. Air Force neutralizes 83 UAVs and 2 missiles

On the night of December 11 (from 7:00 p.m. on December 10), the enemy launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike UAVs and ground-based missiles.

Air defense neutralized 83 attack drones and 2 Russian Iskander missiles

In total, the Air Force radio-technical troops detected and tracked 154 air attack vehicles, including:

3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas — Kursk Oblast, Russia);

151 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (about 120 of them are "Shaheeds") from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

The main direction of the attack was Kremenchuk, in the Poltava region. The Odessa region and front-line territories were also attacked.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

PVO report

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 85 air targets:

83 enemy Shahed, Gerbera type UAVs (other types of UAVs);

2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

69 strike UAVs and one Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile were recorded hitting 34 locations.