Russian attack on Ukraine. Air Force neutralizes 83 UAVs and 2 missiles

On the night of December 11 (from 7:00 p.m. on December 10), the enemy launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike UAVs and ground-based missiles.
Points of attention
- Russian attack on Ukraine involved strike UAVs and ground-based missiles targeting critical infrastructure facilities.
- Ukrainian Air Force successfully intercepted and destroyed 83 drones and 2 Iskander missiles during the attack.
- The main direction of the attack was towards Kremenchuk in the Poltava region, with additional attacks on the Odessa region and front-line territories.
Air defense neutralized 83 attack drones and 2 Russian Iskander missiles
In total, the Air Force radio-technical troops detected and tracked 154 air attack vehicles, including:
3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas — Kursk Oblast, Russia);
151 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (about 120 of them are "Shaheeds") from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.
The main direction of the attack was Kremenchuk, in the Poltava region. The Odessa region and front-line territories were also attacked.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 85 air targets:
83 enemy Shahed, Gerbera type UAVs (other types of UAVs);
2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.
69 strike UAVs and one Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile were recorded hitting 34 locations.
