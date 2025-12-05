Air Defense announced the shooting down of 57 Russian drones on Ukrainian territory

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of December 4-5, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 137 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones. In total, 80 enemy targets were neutralized.

Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — what is known

A new Russian attack began at 7:00 PM on December 4.

This time, enemy drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 90 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 80 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 57 strike UAVs were hit at 13 locations.