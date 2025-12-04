Ukraine's air defense neutralized 114 Russian drones on the night of December 4
Ukraine's air defense neutralized 114 Russian drones on the night of December 4

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
On the night of December 4, Russia attacked Ukraine again, using two Iskander-M missiles and 138 drones. Air defense forces managed to shoot down most of the drones.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's air defense forces thwarted a major attack by Russia on December 4, successfully shooting down 114 Russian drones.
  • The operation showcased the efficiency of Ukrainian air defenses in countering enemy threats, with a focus on eliminating Iskander-M missiles and various drone types.
  • The report highlights the strategic locations where the air defense forces operated, including the north, south, and east of Ukraine, repelling attacks from multiple directions.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of December 4

According to the military, from 6:00 p.m. on December 3 to the morning of December 4, the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region of the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea, as well as 138 Shahed, Gerbera attack drones and drones of other types from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Bryansk and Crimea. About 85 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 114 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

PVO report

Ballistic missile hits and 24 strike drones were recorded at 14 locations.

