Russia attacked Ukraine at night — air defense neutralized 63 attack drones

Russian forces attacked several regions of Ukraine with strike drones from five directions on the night of December 1. Most of the enemy targets were shot down by air defense units.
Air defense neutralized 63 Russian attack drones on the night of December 1
On the night of December 1, the enemy attacked with 89 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the following directions:
Kursk,
Eagle,
Millerovo,
Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian Federation,
Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.
About 55 of them are "Shaheeds".
It is noted that the air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
At the same time, 26 strike drones were also recorded hitting 9 locations.
