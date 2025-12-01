Russia attacked Ukraine at night — air defense neutralized 63 attack drones
Russia attacked Ukraine at night — air defense neutralized 63 attack drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Russian forces attacked several regions of Ukraine with strike drones from five directions on the night of December 1. Most of the enemy targets were shot down by air defense units.

Points of attention

  • Russian forces launched a night attack on Ukraine using strike drones from multiple directions, with air defense units successfully neutralizing the majority of the enemy targets.
  • 63 Russian attack drones, including Shahed UAVs, were shot down by air defense units during the fierce battle on December 1.
  • Various types of drones, such as Shahed, Gerbera, and others, were used in the attack, originating from different directions like Kursk, Eagle, Millerovo, and more.

Air defense neutralized 63 Russian attack drones on the night of December 1

On the night of December 1, the enemy attacked with 89 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the following directions:

  • Kursk,

  • Eagle,

  • Millerovo,

  • Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian Federation,

  • Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

About 55 of them are "Shaheeds".

PVO report

It is noted that the air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down or suppressed 63 enemy drones of the Shahed, Gerber and other types in the north, south and east of the country.

At the same time, 26 strike drones were also recorded hitting 9 locations.

