Air defense shot down almost 100 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

On the night of November 27, Russia once again attacked Ukraine, using 142 attack drones. Most of the enemy drones were shot down.

How the air defense worked on the night of November 27

According to the Air Force, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 142 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Gvardiyske — Crimea. About 90 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 92 enemy Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

PVO report

42 strike drones were recorded hitting 18 locations, as well as downed drones (fragments) falling in three locations.