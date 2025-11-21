Air defense neutralized 95 drones during new Russian attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports repelling a new attack by Russian invaders. Thus, during the night of November 20-21, the enemy carried out an attack with 115 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and other types of drones.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 95 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

There were 19 strike UAVs hit at 12 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at four locations.

Civilian infrastructure facilities and private households in Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions were most affected. Unfortunately, there are casualties among the civilian population. Share

Moreover, the enemy struck the city of Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. It is known that 5 people were killed.