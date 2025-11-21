Air defense neutralized 95 drones during new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense neutralized 95 drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - how the air defense worked
Читати українською

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports repelling a new attack by Russian invaders. Thus, during the night of November 20-21, the enemy carried out an attack with 115 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and other types of drones.

Points of attention

  • The defense forces of Ukraine deployed aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units to combat the enemy attack.
  • In the city of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy struck with guided aerial bombs, resulting in the tragic loss of 5 lives, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 95 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

There were 19 strike UAVs hit at 12 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at four locations.

Civilian infrastructure facilities and private households in Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions were most affected. Unfortunately, there are casualties among the civilian population.

Moreover, the enemy struck the city of Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. It is known that 5 people were killed.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
End of Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump's peace plan revealed
The full text of Trump's new peace plan:
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers eliminate another 1,050 Russian invaders
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of November 21, 2025
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US has set a deadline for Ukraine to sign a peace plan
The US is squeezing Ukraine into agreeing to its peace plan

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?