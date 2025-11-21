Air defense neutralized 95 drones during new Russian attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports repelling a new attack by Russian invaders. Thus, during the night of November 20-21, the enemy carried out an attack with 115 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and other types of drones.
- The defense forces of Ukraine deployed aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units to combat the enemy attack.
- In the city of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy struck with guided aerial bombs, resulting in the tragic loss of 5 lives, highlighting the severity of the situation.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked
This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
According to the latest data, about 70 of them are "shaheeds".
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
There were 19 strike UAVs hit at 12 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at four locations.
Moreover, the enemy struck the city of Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. It is known that 5 people were killed.
