Ukrainian soldiers eliminate another 1,050 Russian invaders
Ukrainian soldiers eliminate another 1,050 Russian invaders

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On November 20, missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the area of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as the control point of the Russian army's UAVs. Moreover, more than 200 pieces of weapons on the enemy's military equipment were destroyed.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 11/21/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,163,170 (+1,050) people

  • tanks — 11,357 (+0) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,600 (+3) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,550 (+20) units.

  • MLRS — 1,546 (+0) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,247 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 428 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 82,620 (+150) units.

  • cruise missiles — 3,981 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 67,768 (+65) units.

  • special equipment — 4,002 (+0) units.

The enemy carried out 62 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 145 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 3,674 attacks, 53 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 3,470 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

