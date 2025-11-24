Air defense neutralized 125 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

Air defense forces neutralized 125 of the 162 drones that the Russians used to attack Ukraine since the evening of November 23.
Points of attention
- Air defense forces in Ukraine thwarted a Russian night attack by neutralizing 125 out of 162 drones used in the assault.
- Over 80% of the attacking drones were identified as Shahed drones, showcasing the sophistication of the Russian drone technology.
- The Ukrainian military, including aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and other units, effectively repelled the drone attack.
Air defense reported neutralization of 125 Russian attack drones
Since 19:00 on Sunday, November 23, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 162 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and drones of other types from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea). More than 80 of them were Shahed drones.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 on Monday, November 24, the air defense had shot down/suppressed 125 drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.
Hits of 37 strike UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (fragments) at one location.
The most damaged civilian infrastructure and private households in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. There are casualties among the civilian population.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-