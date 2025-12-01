November 2025. Ukrainian air defense destroyed over 9,700 Russian drones and missiles
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian air defense
During November 2025, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 9,707 air targets used by the Russian Federation to attack Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian air defense demonstrated remarkable efficiency by destroying over 9,700 Russian drones and missiles in November 2025.
  • The collaborative efforts of the Ukrainian Air Force included 368 sorties, resulting in the destruction of about 400 air targets, including crucial Russian military assets.
  • The successful operation in November saw the destruction of command posts, logistical facilities, and concentrated Russian manpower and equipment.

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the following were destroyed:

  • 11 Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

  • 51 X-101 cruise missiles;

  • 15 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

  • 20 Kalibr cruise missiles;

  • 3 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles;

  • 19 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

  • 2,939 Shahed attack UAVs;

  • 361 reconnaissance UAVs and 6,288 UAVs of other types.

During November, the Air Force aviation carried out 368 sorties. In particular, about 200 were for fighter air cover; more than 70 were for fire suppression and air support of troops.

In November, the Defense Forces' aviation destroyed about 400 air targets, hit command posts, logistical facilities, and places where Russian manpower and equipment were concentrated.

