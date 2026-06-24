Russian aviation bombed a beach in Zaporizhia with KABs — six injured

Six people, including three children, were injured in a Russian strike in Zaporizhia.

Russia bombed Zaporizhzhia: six injured

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Four people were injured, three of them children. Each is receiving medical attention.

Cars and a restaurant, which is currently out of service, were damaged, Fedorov added.

He also released photos showing a huge crater that formed on the beach as a result of what was probably a KAB impact. Share

Later, it became known that 6 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack.