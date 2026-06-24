Russian aviation bombed a beach in Zaporizhia with KABs — six injured
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Ukraine
Publication date

Russian aviation bombed a beach in Zaporizhia with KABs — six injured

Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia
Читати українською

Six people, including three children, were injured in a Russian strike in Zaporizhia.

Points of attention

  • Russian aviation bombed a beach in Zaporizhia, resulting in 6 people, including 3 children, being injured.
  • The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported the consequences of the airstrike, with 4 people injured, 3 of them children, receiving medical attention.

Russia bombed Zaporizhzhia: six injured

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Four people were injured, three of them children. Each is receiving medical attention.

Cars and a restaurant, which is currently out of service, were damaged, Fedorov added.

He also released photos showing a huge crater that formed on the beach as a result of what was probably a KAB impact.

Later, it became known that 6 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

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