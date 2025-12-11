Russian aviation bombed a village shop in Sumy region — there are dead and injured

In the Velykypysarivska community of Sumy region, Russian occupiers dropped a guided aerial bomb on a store on December 11. The strike occurred at the exact moment when there were people inside.
Russia killed two people in Sumy region
This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA Igor Grigorov.
Unfortunately, two people died: a shop assistant and a local resident. Their bodies were pulled from the rubble.
Another saleswoman who was in the store miraculously survived.
Two people were injured. One woman was taken to the hospital with injuries and is receiving necessary medical care.
