Russian drone targeted a minibus in Sumy region — there are injuries

On the afternoon of October 26, a Russian drone attacked a passenger minibus in Sumy Oblast. The driver and all passengers of the vehicle were injured.
Russian drone burns down minibus in Sumy region
A Russian drone hit a minibus on a highway near the Mykolaiv rural community.
This was announced by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov.
The enemy targeted a passenger transport vehicle — just people. Five people were previously injured, including a minor child. One person is in serious condition.
All victims were quickly evacuated from the scene.
The minibus, which was traveling towards Sumy, burned to the ground.
