Russian drone targeted a minibus in Sumy region — there are injuries

On the afternoon of October 26, a Russian drone attacked a passenger minibus in Sumy Oblast. The driver and all passengers of the vehicle were injured.

A Russian drone hit a minibus on a highway near the Mykolaiv rural community.

This was announced by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov.

The enemy targeted a passenger transport vehicle — just people. Five people were previously injured, including a minor child. One person is in serious condition.

All victims were quickly evacuated from the scene.

The minibus, which was traveling towards Sumy, burned to the ground.