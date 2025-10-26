Russian drone targeted a minibus in Sumy region — there are injuries
Russian drone targeted a minibus in Sumy region — there are injuries

Sumy OVA
Russian drone
On the afternoon of October 26, a Russian drone attacked a passenger minibus in Sumy Oblast. The driver and all passengers of the vehicle were injured.

Russian drone burns down minibus in Sumy region

A Russian drone hit a minibus on a highway near the Mykolaiv rural community.

This was announced by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov.

The enemy targeted a passenger transport vehicle — just people. Five people were previously injured, including a minor child. One person is in serious condition.

All victims were quickly evacuated from the scene.

The minibus, which was traveling towards Sumy, burned to the ground.

Regular transport was not supposed to operate on this section of the highway — other routes have been designated for transportation. We are investigating all the circumstances of the incident.

