Russian aviation bombed Druzhkivka — a woman was killed, there were injuries

On June 25, Russian invaders dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs on Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, killing one person and injuring four others.

Russia dropped three FABs on Druzhkivka: there are casualties

On June 25, 2026, at 11:30 a.m., the occupiers dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs from the UMPK on Druzhkivka. As a result of the attack, a 56-year-old civilian received injuries incompatible with life.

In addition, a 68-year-old man and three women aged 51, 58, and 67 were injured. The victims were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kramatorsk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.