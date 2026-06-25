Russian aviation bombed Druzhkivka — a woman was killed, there were injuries

On June 25, Russian invaders dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs on Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, killing one person and injuring four others.
Points of attention
- Russian invaders dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs on Druzhkivka, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to four individuals.
- A pre-trial investigation has been initiated by the Ministry of the Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine regarding this act of aggression.
Russia dropped three FABs on Druzhkivka: there are casualties
On June 25, 2026, at 11:30 a.m., the occupiers dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs from the UMPK on Druzhkivka. As a result of the attack, a 56-year-old civilian received injuries incompatible with life.
In addition, a 68-year-old man and three women aged 51, 58, and 67 were injured. The victims were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds.
Under the procedural leadership of the Kramatorsk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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