Russian aviation bombed Druzhkivka — a woman was killed, there were injuries
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Ukraine
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Russian aviation bombed Druzhkivka — a woman was killed, there were injuries

Druzhkivka
Читати українською
Source:  Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region

On June 25, Russian invaders dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs on Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, killing one person and injuring four others.

Points of attention

  • Russian invaders dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs on Druzhkivka, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to four individuals.
  • A pre-trial investigation has been initiated by the Ministry of the Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine regarding this act of aggression.

Russia dropped three FABs on Druzhkivka: there are casualties

On June 25, 2026, at 11:30 a.m., the occupiers dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs from the UMPK on Druzhkivka. As a result of the attack, a 56-year-old civilian received injuries incompatible with life.

In addition, a 68-year-old man and three women aged 51, 58, and 67 were injured. The victims were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kramatorsk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

Previously, the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reported that over the past 24 hours, the Russians had shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 24 times. 470 people, including 49 children, were evacuated from the front line.

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