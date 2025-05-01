Russian aviation dropped over 5,000 KABs on Ukraine during April
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian aviation dropped over 5,000 KABs on Ukraine during April

Ministry of Defence Ukraine
Russia bombed Ukraine
Читати українською

In April, Russian aviation dropped more than 5,000 guided bombs on positions of the Defense Forces and frontline settlements of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • In April, Russian aircraft dropped more than 5,000 guided bombs on Defense Forces positions and Ukrainian settlements.
  • The Kremlin continues to terrorize Ukrainians, despite the efforts of the international community.
  • The number of enemy air attacks in Ukraine has increased, using guided bombs.

Russia bombed Ukraine with 5,000 KABs in April

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Despite all the efforts of the international community to stop the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine, the Kremlin continues to terrorize Ukrainians.

During April, the number of enemy aircraft attacks on Defense Forces positions and Ukrainian settlements using guided bombs increased.

In April, the Russian Air Force dropped over 5,000 KABs on the positions of the Defense Forces units and frontline settlements. The enemy used a quarter of them — over 1,200 — on the positions of Ukrainian fighters in the Kursk region.

The Ministry of Defense recalled that over the past 2024, the enemy used about 40,000 guided aerial bombs.

And since the beginning of 2025, enemy aircraft have dropped more than 15,000 CABs.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Donetsk region with KABs and drones — there are dead and wounded
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Donetsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians attacked Kostyantynivka with KABs — there are casualties
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
What is known about the situation in the Donetsk region?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?