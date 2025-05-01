Russian aviation dropped over 5,000 KABs on Ukraine during April

In April, Russian aviation dropped more than 5,000 guided bombs on positions of the Defense Forces and frontline settlements of Ukraine.
This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
Despite all the efforts of the international community to stop the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine, the Kremlin continues to terrorize Ukrainians.
During April, the number of enemy aircraft attacks on Defense Forces positions and Ukrainian settlements using guided bombs increased.
The Ministry of Defense recalled that over the past 2024, the enemy used about 40,000 guided aerial bombs.
And since the beginning of 2025, enemy aircraft have dropped more than 15,000 CABs.
