Russian aviation dropped over 5,000 KABs on Ukraine during April

In April, Russian aviation dropped more than 5,000 guided bombs on positions of the Defense Forces and frontline settlements of Ukraine.

Russia bombed Ukraine with 5,000 KABs in April

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Despite all the efforts of the international community to stop the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine, the Kremlin continues to terrorize Ukrainians.

During April, the number of enemy aircraft attacks on Defense Forces positions and Ukrainian settlements using guided bombs increased.

In April, the Russian Air Force dropped over 5,000 KABs on the positions of the Defense Forces units and frontline settlements. The enemy used a quarter of them — over 1,200 — on the positions of Ukrainian fighters in the Kursk region.

The Ministry of Defense recalled that over the past 2024, the enemy used about 40,000 guided aerial bombs.