Russians attacked Kostyantynivka with KABs — there are casualties
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
In the morning, Russian invaders dropped two aerial bombs on a private sector in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region - the enemy killed three civilians and injured four more.

  • Doctors assess the condition of some of the victims as moderate.
  • 21 homes and cars were damaged.

What is known about the situation in the Donetsk region?

The Russian occupiers launched a new attack on April 27 at 10:48 a.m. The Russian army launched 3 airstrikes on Konstantinovka.

In addition, the enemy dropped a FAB-250 with an UMPK module on the settlement.

The weapons targeted the private sector. As a result of the attack, a married couple aged 47 and 48 and a 78-year-old pensioner received non-life-threatening injuries.

It is also stated that two women, aged 67 and 73, and two men, aged 77 and 83, were injured as a result of enemy attacks.

They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, and bruises.

According to local authorities, doctors assess the condition of some of the injured as moderate. The injured have been provided with medical assistance.

21 households and cars were hit by the enemy.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kostyantynivka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of committing a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

