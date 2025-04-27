Air defense forces destroyed 11 Russian missiles in 2 minutes

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the specifics of the work of operators of the Nasams anti-aircraft missile system. It is important to understand that the Nasams third modification air defense system is one of the first complexes that the allies transferred to Ukraine 3 years ago.

Nasams continues to save the lives of Ukrainians

What is important to understand is that the third modification of the Nasams air defense system has a command post from which control is carried out, one radar and launchers.

According to Ukrainian defenders, each launcher contains 6 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

When the enemy launches an air attack on Ukraine, a large number of missiles fly.

The radar detects these targets, operators select launchers, launch at the target, and report the results.

The unit featured in the video is credited with destroying over 150 targets, mostly cruise missiles and other targets.