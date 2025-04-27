Air defense forces destroyed 11 Russian missiles in 2 minutes
Air defense forces destroyed 11 Russian missiles in 2 minutes

Nasams continues to save the lives of Ukrainians
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the specifics of the work of operators of the Nasams anti-aircraft missile system. It is important to understand that the Nasams third modification air defense system is one of the first complexes that the allies transferred to Ukraine 3 years ago.

  • The AIM-120 AMRAAM missile, if it misses, is automatically destroyed in the air.
  • The Nasams complex cannot operate against ballistic targets.

What is important to understand is that the third modification of the Nasams air defense system has a command post from which control is carried out, one radar and launchers.

According to Ukrainian defenders, each launcher contains 6 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

When the enemy launches an air attack on Ukraine, a large number of missiles fly.

The radar detects these targets, operators select launchers, launch at the target, and report the results.

The unit featured in the video is credited with destroying over 150 targets, mostly cruise missiles and other targets.

In one air-to-air combat, we shot down 11 cruise missiles. The combat operation lasted no more than two minutes. Russian propagandists constantly blame our air defense, but this is all a complete lie, the AIM-120 AMRAAM missile, if it does not hit, is eliminated in the air. It does not have such explosive power as Russian ballistic missiles, — said one of the defenders of the Ukrainian sky.

