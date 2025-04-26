Russia attacked Donetsk region with KABs and drones — there are dead and wounded

On April 26, the Russian occupation army attacked Donetsk region with KABs and drones. The attacks killed at least three civilians and injured seven others.

Russia attacked Donetsk region: there are casualties

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Vadym Filashkin.

Konstantinovka was particularly hard hit, with Russian forces dropping eight bombs on it. According to Filashkin, two people were killed and five were injured in the city.

Significant destruction was recorded, damaged:

about 20 private residential buildings,

two high-rise buildings,

administrative building,

six warehouses,

several vehicles, including cars, a minibus and trucks.

Donetsk region after Russian shelling

In the village of Novoekonomichne, Grodno commune, Russians attacked two civilian cars with FPV drones. The driver of one of the vehicles was killed and the driver of the other was injured. Another person was injured in Siversk.