Russian aviation can operate freely in certain critical areas of the front due to the limited capabilities and exhaustion of Ukrainian air defenses.

The Russians are flaunting the destruction of the Chasiv Yar

A report by the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) states that Russian so-called war reporters have recently increased the number of posts, in particular on April 19, which show Russian Su-25 and Su-34 aircraft operating at low altitudes near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region and strike Ukrainian positions to support Russia's advance in the area.

Pro-war war reporters have praised Russian air power for allowing Russia to advance relatively quickly in the area since at least late March 2024.

Analysts note that the ability of Russian aircraft to operate more than 100 kilometers deep in Ukrainian airspace near the front line without suffering significant losses indicates that Ukrainian air defenses in the area are currently insufficient to deter or prevent Russian aircraft from operating on the front line.

Problems of Ukrainian air defense on the front line

Ukraine's ability to launch long-range strikes to shoot down Russian strategic combat aircraft could temporarily limit Russian air operations, as was achieved by the previous downing of tactical aircraft. However, this is not able to compensate for the critical deficit of air defense of Ukraine at the front. Share

ISW writes that Ukrainian forces still have to use logistics and deploy their limited air defense assets in some areas of the front and not in others.

This is costly, allowing the Russian Air Force to maintain more consistent and rapid advances on the ground, including Chasiv Yar.