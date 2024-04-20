Estonian intelligence says Russia continuing its effortless attacks towards Chasiv Yar

The Intelligence Center of the Armed Forces of Estonia announced the vigorous defence of the Ukrainian military in the Chasiv Yar region of the Donetsk region and the numerous losses of the occupying army of the Russian Federation as a result of attempted assaults on the city.

What is known about the situation in the area of Chasiv Yar

In the intelligence of Estonia, it is noted that the Ukrainian military has built mighty fortifications in the area of Chasiv Yar and is holding back the offensive attempts of the occupying army of the Russian Federation, inflicting numerous losses on the Russian war criminals.

It is emphasized that the Russian Federation's occupying army currently prioritises the offensive in the Donetsk region and concentrates the most significant number of forces there.

Currently, war criminals from the Russian army do not stop their assault attempts in the area of Chasiv Yar west of Bakhmut.

However, the city has powerful defensive fortifications, so the attacker suffers heavy losses in battles. A quick capture of the city is not expected, the Estonian intelligence report emphasises. Share

Intelligence representatives are also observing active fighting in the direction of Avdiivka-Marinka. According to the Estonians, the Russian Federation advanced towards the village of Pervomaiske.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in other directions

The AFU General Staff notes that during the last six months of fighting for Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, the criminal military of the Russian Federation has already lost more than 300 pieces of equipment.

The military clarified that a brutal battle for the small village, where only 1500 people used to live, had been going on for six months.

Almost every day, the occupiers attack tanks, armored fighting vehicles, and spare no infantry, the AFU General Staff emphasises. Share