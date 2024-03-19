Russian dictator Putin plans to visit China's Xi Jinping in May
Russian dictator Putin plans to visit China's Xi Jinping in May

Putin
Source:  Reuters

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, intends to visit China for talks with the head of state, Xi Jinping.

Putin wants to meet with Xi Jinping

Reuters learned from its insiders that this visit may occur in May 2024.

In addition, it is emphasised that it may be the Russian dictator's first foreign trip after the "presidential elections" in the aggressor country.

Putin will visit China (in May), one of the anonymous sources told journalists.

Reuters draws attention to the fact that this information. Four more sources, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed independently.

Despite this, officials in Moscow refuse to confirm or deny these data.

It is also indicated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to foreign diplomats and analysts, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation will make China his first stop after "re-election".

What is important to understand is that Putin's official inauguration should take place around May 7.

Putin is trying to get as close as possible to China

Journalists pay attention to recent loud statements of the Russian dictator.

Putin continues to assure that Russia and China share a similar global outlook and strong relations, thanks in part to the good personal relations between Putin and the Chinese leader.

Moreover, he added that Moscow and Beijing will continue to develop ties in the coming years.

The two leaders have often emphasized their close personal friendship and have met more than 40 times, the last time — in October, when Putin was the guest of honor at the Chinese "Belt and Road" summit in Beijing, Reuters reports.

