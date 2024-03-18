Putin shows his weakness by promoting fear, talking about creation of "sanitary zone" in Ukraine

Putin's statements about the desire to create "sanitary zones" on the territory of Ukraine in order to prevent attacks on the Russian Federation are an attempt to hide his own weakness by propagating fear.

Why Putin announced the creation of a "sanitary zone"

The head of the Center of Countering Disinformation (CCD), Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko, noted that Putin has demonstrated that he cannot ensure the security of Russia's borders and the security of large cities such as Belgorod.

He is unable to prevent attacks on refineries and secure the economy of the Russian Federation, and hides this behind threats of new "conquests" in order to somehow appease the Russians, who have questions about why "SMO" has spread to the territory of the Russian Federation, — added the CCD chief. Share

In addition, Putin, through threats, asks the free Russians, who came to liberate the territory of the Russian Federation with weapons, to stop. But not because he can stop them but precisely because he cannot do so and is afraid.

The CCD added that currently, the Russians do not have the resources for an offensive from the North on Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv, as their propagandists scare them. But they shell the border villages.

Putin said that he wants to create a "sanitary zone" in Ukraine

Russian dictator Putin noted that Russia intends to create a "sanitary zone" on the territories of Ukraine.

That's how he answered the question about the possibility of the Russian occupation army capturing the Kharkiv region. According to the speaker, it is about creating a "security zone" that will be difficult for Western weapons to overcome.