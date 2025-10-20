Russian DRG killed several civilians in Pokrovsk — saboteurs were eliminated

A Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group managed to penetrate the center of Pokrovsk and killed several civilians near the train station.

Russian saboteurs killed several civilians in Pokrovsk

This was reported on Facebook by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recently, an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group managed to penetrate the center of Pokrovsk. During the advance, unfortunately, the Russians resorted to violating international humanitarian law and killed several civilian residents of the city. This happened near the railway station.

The joint strike and search group of the Defense Forces discovered the enemy and eliminated the invaders, who were hiding in one of the train station premises at that moment.

As the military stressed, Pokrovske's defenses are currently reinforced with additional forces and equipment. Special groups are conducting constant screening of potential entry points and are patrolling the city intensively.

In total, 14 Russians who managed to get to Pokrovsk were killed in the last two days.

The military urged civilians still remaining in Pokrovsk not to move around the city unless absolutely necessary.

The situation in the 7th Corps’ zone of responsibility remains tense. The enemy wants to expand the “gray zone” around Pokrovsk. The invaders are trying to penetrate the city from several directions. Share

The military also published a video of the destruction of Russian DRGs in one of the premises of the railway station, other locations in the city, and on the approaches to Pokrovsk.