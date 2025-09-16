Russian drone incursion into Poland. A new scandal engulfs the country

Polish leader Karol Nawrocki is demanding immediate explanations from the country's government after claims by the Rzeczpospolita newspaper that the roof of a house near Lublin was destroyed not by a Russian drone, but by a missile from an F-16 fighter jet.

What is happening in Poland right now?

On September 16, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper published an article stating that the roof of a house damaged during the Russian drone invasion of Poland was destroyed not by a downed drone, but by a missile from an F-16 whose guidance system failed.

The President expects the government to provide immediate explanations regarding the incident in Vyryky. It is the government's duty to use all tools and institutions to clarify this issue as soon as possible. Share

Karol Nawrocki stressed that there is no consent to conceal information. He added that in the conditions of disinformation and hybrid warfare, the messages that reach Poles must be checked and confirmed.

What is important to understand is that this is the only case of destruction resulting from the first mass invasion of Russian UAVs into Poland on September 10, of which there were about two dozen in total.

According to journalists, wreckage of Russian drones was discovered in various parts of the country.