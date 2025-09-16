Russian drone incursion into Poland. A new scandal engulfs the country

Polish leader Karol Nawrocki is demanding immediate explanations from the country's government after claims by the Rzeczpospolita newspaper that the roof of a house near Lublin was destroyed not by a Russian drone, but by a missile from an F-16 fighter jet.
Points of attention
- The discovery of wreckage from Russian drones in various parts of the country raises concerns about the extent of the incursion and the potential implications for national security.
- The unfolding situation highlights the importance of thorough investigations and accountability in addressing security breaches and safeguarding against future incidents.
What is happening in Poland right now?
On September 16, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper published an article stating that the roof of a house damaged during the Russian drone invasion of Poland was destroyed not by a downed drone, but by a missile from an F-16 whose guidance system failed.
Karol Nawrocki stressed that there is no consent to conceal information. He added that in the conditions of disinformation and hybrid warfare, the messages that reach Poles must be checked and confirmed.
What is important to understand is that this is the only case of destruction resulting from the first mass invasion of Russian UAVs into Poland on September 10, of which there were about two dozen in total.
According to journalists, wreckage of Russian drones was discovered in various parts of the country.
Moreover, some drones flew almost 300 km from the eastern border.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-