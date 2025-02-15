Russian drone strike on Chernobyl NPP. Rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences
Russian drone strike on Chernobyl NPP. Rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences

At the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, the consequences of the Russian strike on February 14 are being eliminated by the most trained rescuers-climbers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The State Emergency Service of Ukraine's skilled climbers are actively working to eliminate the aftermath of the Russian drone strike on the Chernobyl NPP.
  • Rescuers face challenges such as subzero temperatures, snow, and icy structures, but their primary focus is ensuring the safety of the nuclear facility.
  • Radiation levels at the Chernobyl NPP have remained normal, with continuous efforts to prevent further complications and protect the environment.

At the first stage, fire and rescue units worked. Now emergency and rescue units are working — our most trained rescuers-mountaineers, — informed the head of the State Emergency Service Andriy Danyk.

According to him, the rescuers' work is complicated by sub-zero temperatures, snow, and the structure's icy condition. To dismantle the damaged parts of the confinement and prevent the insulation from rotting, they are working directly outside the protective structure — at a height of over 100 meters.

Chernobyl NPP

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center of the State Emergency Service continuously monitors air conditions.

According to data as of 3:00 p.m., the radiation background at the industrial site near the Chernobyl NPP does not exceed permissible values.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, currently no burning of insulation is observed, and climbers are carrying out work to partially open the shelter structures and fill the voids with fire extinguishing agents.

As a reminder, on the night of February 14, a Russian strike drone hit a shelter above the destroyed fourth power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

