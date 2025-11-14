Russian Italmas drone with shrapnel attacked Sumy — there are injuries

In Sumy, a Russian UAV struck civilian infrastructure in the Zarichny district on November 14. Three people were reportedly injured, including a 14-year-old child.

Russia attacked Sumy with "Italmas" — there are wounded

This was reported by the head of the OVA, Oleg Grigorov.

Two of the three injured in Sumy were on public transport, said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Serhiy Kryvosheyenko.

At least 14 windows, 2 balcony frames, and five windows of a nearby store were broken in nearby buildings. The UAV hit near a residential area and a roadway.

According to the head of the OVA, the child is hospitalized, her condition is not serious. Two adults have minor injuries and are receiving medical care.

Sumy was attacked by "Italmas" with shrapnel, according to acting mayor Artem Krbzar. A trolleybus was also damaged.

Explosions were heard in Sumy around 4:00 PM.