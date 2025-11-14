Russian Italmas drone with shrapnel attacked Sumy — there are injuries

In Sumy, a Russian UAV struck civilian infrastructure in the Zarichny district on November 14. Three people were reportedly injured, including a 14-year-old child.
Points of attention
- Russian Italmas drone targeted civilian infrastructure in Sumy, causing injuries and damages to buildings and transport.
- Three people, including a 14-year-old child, were reported injured in the attack by the Russian UAV.
- The victims with minor injuries have been hospitalized and are currently receiving medical care.
Russia attacked Sumy with "Italmas" — there are wounded
This was reported by the head of the OVA, Oleg Grigorov.
Two of the three injured in Sumy were on public transport, said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Serhiy Kryvosheyenko.
At least 14 windows, 2 balcony frames, and five windows of a nearby store were broken in nearby buildings. The UAV hit near a residential area and a roadway.
According to the head of the OVA, the child is hospitalized, her condition is not serious. Two adults have minor injuries and are receiving medical care.
Explosions were heard in Sumy around 4:00 PM.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-