Russian martyrs hit a store in Barvinkove — 7 people injured

Russia struck a store in the city of Barvinkove, Kharkiv region, as of 9:00 p.m., seven citizens were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian drones struck a two-story store in Barvinkove, Kharkiv region, injuring 7 citizens, in a recent attack.
- Emergency services and police are actively working at the scene of the incident to assist victims and document the aftermath of the assault.
Russia attacked a store in the Kharkiv region with drones: there are casualties
On February 11, at around 6:35 p.m., Russian troops shelled the town of Barvinkove, Izyum district. As a result of the hit, a two-story store caught fire.
Emergency services are working at the scene, police are providing assistance to the victims and documenting the consequences of the enemy attack.
Investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on the fact of a war crime.
The head of the Barvinkivska MVA, Oleksandr Balo, stated that the attack was carried out by drones.
As of 9 p.m., the fire was still being extinguished, Balo said.
They were getting everyone out who they could. One of the workers is in the hospital now, undergoing surgery. We don't know what's inside yet.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-