Russian martyrs hit a store in Barvinkove — 7 people injured

Russia struck a store in the city of Barvinkove, Kharkiv region, as of 9:00 p.m., seven citizens were injured.

Russia attacked a store in the Kharkiv region with drones: there are casualties

On February 11, at around 6:35 p.m., Russian troops shelled the town of Barvinkove, Izyum district. As a result of the hit, a two-story store caught fire.

Emergency services are working at the scene, police are providing assistance to the victims and documenting the consequences of the enemy attack.

Investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on the fact of a war crime.

The head of the Barvinkivska MVA, Oleksandr Balo, stated that the attack was carried out by drones.

There were two "Shaheeds". The first one hit near the store, where there was a policeman and a rescuer. They started to take people out, and then the second one hit the store itself, it's a large supermarket. Share

As of 9 p.m., the fire was still being extinguished, Balo said.