Russian martyrs hit a store in Barvinkove — 7 people injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian martyrs hit a store in Barvinkove — 7 people injured

Police of the Kharkiv region
Kharkiv region
Читати українською

Russia struck a store in the city of Barvinkove, Kharkiv region, as of 9:00 p.m., seven citizens were injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian drones struck a two-story store in Barvinkove, Kharkiv region, injuring 7 citizens, in a recent attack.
  • Emergency services and police are actively working at the scene of the incident to assist victims and document the aftermath of the assault.

Russia attacked a store in the Kharkiv region with drones: there are casualties

On February 11, at around 6:35 p.m., Russian troops shelled the town of Barvinkove, Izyum district. As a result of the hit, a two-story store caught fire.

Emergency services are working at the scene, police are providing assistance to the victims and documenting the consequences of the enemy attack.

Investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on the fact of a war crime.

The head of the Barvinkivska MVA, Oleksandr Balo, stated that the attack was carried out by drones.

There were two "Shaheeds". The first one hit near the store, where there was a policeman and a rescuer. They started to take people out, and then the second one hit the store itself, it's a large supermarket.

As of 9 p.m., the fire was still being extinguished, Balo said.

They were getting everyone out who they could. One of the workers is in the hospital now, undergoing surgery. We don't know what's inside yet.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian drone attacks civilian car in Kharkiv region, killing three people
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkiv region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians killed an elderly woman in the Kharkiv region
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Russia's attacks on Kharkiv and the region — latest details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?