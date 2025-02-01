Russian media outlet Meduza cynically used footage of the war in Ukraine for its advertising

The Russian "liberal" press in exile cynically exploited the suffering of Ukrainians for its advertising campaign. The German agency lureberlin created a promotional video for the Russian-language publication Meduza, which caused outrage in Ukrainian society.

Ukrainian director Iryna Tsilyk announced this on her Facebook page.

It filled me with disgust and rage. The German (upd or not?) agency lureberlin created a pro bono video for the Meduza publication. To tell about the suffering of Russian exiles, they generously used footage of the suffering of Ukrainians in their video, including footage from a funeral. And all this mixed with footage of Navalny, because these are the "flames of hope" they have these days. And do you know what it all boils down to in the climax? "We were expelled. We were arrested. We LOST FUNDING." (caps lock mine). Iryna Tsilyk Ukrainian director

According to Tsilyk, Ukrainians abroad write that this cynical commercial is being broadcast in German cinemas before film screenings. Corresponding posters have also been put up in Berlin.

As Gorgona Bobrovytska very aptly wrote, "what an interesting message: while the Russians are killing Ukrainians, we should sympathize with the Russians."

Viktoria Feshak, a member of the Ukrainian public organization "Viche Berlin", also drew attention to this immoral fact.

She said that she saw a Meduza advertisement in a cinema in Berlin — it, in particular, used footage of explosions in Ukraine and Yaroslav Bazylevich at the funeral of his wife and three daughters, who died as a result of a Russian missile strike on Lviv on September 4, 2024.

As it turned out, this campaign was developed for the Russian media for free by the German creative agency Lure. They said that “the bold global information campaign is called: ‘Where other headlines end, Meduza begins’”.

The agency says that Meduza journalists "face constant threats from the Kremlin, including kidnapping and poisoning," and that's why they created the ad "to support the work of brave journalists who risk their lives every day to bring us the truth."

The organization “Viche Berlin” wrote that it was “shocked that a German creative agency is downplaying Russia’s responsibility for this war and exploiting the real suffering of Ukrainians to portray Russians as victims.” They expressed hope that the campaign would be removed from European cities.

Social media reaction to the Meduza video

In comments on social media, Ukrainians also expressed outrage that videos depicting the suffering of Ukrainians were used to advertise "Russian liberals."

Ukrainian historian Volodymyr Viatrovych compared this situation to World War II.