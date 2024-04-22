Russian media say Chechen leader Kadyrov suffers from pancreatic necrosis and may soon die

According to the Russian opposition newspaper "Novaya Gazeta. Evropa", Putin's protégé in Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, may die in the near future because he has pancreatic necrosis.

The Kremlin is already looking for Kadyrov's replacement

Even though the head of Chechnya and his entourage deny rumours about the disease, certain things cannot be hidden from the world.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that we are discussing striking changes in Kadyrov's appearance, behaviour and work schedule.

As the publication managed to learn, the diagnosis of "necrosis of the pancreas" was first made to Putin's henchman 5 years ago.

Interestingly, then he did not even try to hide that he had to go on vacation due to "temporary disability".

Ramzan Kadyrov lied about a minor ailment, fever and flu, for which, for some reason, "droppers were put on him for only two days (quotation from Kadyrov - ed.)."

The Kremlin faces a serious problem - how to painlessly prepare in the most difficult region of Russia for a change of power, which may take place in the near future, the journalists note.

What is happening with Kadyrov

The condition of Putin's henchman deteriorated sharply in the spring of 2022 when Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine.

Even the most inattentive observer could not fail to notice how, as a result of kidney failure and stagnation of fluid in the lungs (consequences of the main disease), Kadyrov increased in size by one and a half times. The shape of his abdomen acquired all the signs of pancreatogenic ascites, he had terrible shortness of breath, he began to speak with difficulty, walk slowly, and it was too warm for the Chechen climate to dress, the journalists remind.

Subsequently, Ramzan Kadyrov was admitted to the hospital with acute lung failure, which he developed as a result of an overdose of the Dormicum tranquillizer.