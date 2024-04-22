Russian media say Chechen leader Kadyrov suffers from pancreatic necrosis and may soon die

According to the Russian opposition newspaper "Novaya Gazeta. Evropa", Putin's protégé in Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, may die in the near future because he has pancreatic necrosis.
The Kremlin is already looking for Kadyrov's replacement
Even though the head of Chechnya and his entourage deny rumours about the disease, certain things cannot be hidden from the world.
Journalists draw attention to the fact that we are discussing striking changes in Kadyrov's appearance, behaviour and work schedule.
As the publication managed to learn, the diagnosis of "necrosis of the pancreas" was first made to Putin's henchman 5 years ago.
Interestingly, then he did not even try to hide that he had to go on vacation due to "temporary disability".
Ramzan Kadyrov lied about a minor ailment, fever and flu, for which, for some reason, "droppers were put on him for only two days (quotation from Kadyrov - ed.)."
What is happening with Kadyrov
The condition of Putin's henchman deteriorated sharply in the spring of 2022 when Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine.
Subsequently, Ramzan Kadyrov was admitted to the hospital with acute lung failure, which he developed as a result of an overdose of the Dormicum tranquillizer.
A few months ago, Kadyrov underwent an MRI of the brain, which showed that the disease was seriously affecting him.
