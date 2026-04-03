Russian missile and drone strike on Zhytomyr region — 10 people injured

In the Zhytomyr region, a person died as a result of a Russian missile and drone strike on April 3, and the number of injured increased to ten.
Points of attention
- Russian missile and drone strike in Zhytomyr region caused 10 injuries and 1 fatality.
- Rescuers have extinguished the fire and are currently conducting search and rescue operations.
10 people injured in Russian attack in Zhytomyr region
This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the region.
According to preliminary information, 18 buildings were destroyed, 9 of them residential buildings. In addition, more than 100 residential buildings, 55 outbuildings, and two shops were damaged.
Rescuers extinguished the fire. Search and rescue operations are currently underway.
Previously, it was reported that one person was killed and seven were injured in the Zhytomyr region as a result of a missile and drone strike.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-