Russian missile and drone strike on Zhytomyr region — 10 people injured

In the Zhytomyr region, a person died as a result of a Russian missile and drone strike on April 3, and the number of injured increased to ten.

10 people injured in Russian attack in Zhytomyr region

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the region.

One person was killed and 10 others were injured in a Russian attack on a residential area, two of whom were rescued from the rubble by emergency workers. Share

According to preliminary information, 18 buildings were destroyed, 9 of them residential buildings. In addition, more than 100 residential buildings, 55 outbuildings, and two shops were damaged.

Rescuers extinguished the fire. Search and rescue operations are currently underway.

Previously, it was reported that one person was killed and seven were injured in the Zhytomyr region as a result of a missile and drone strike.