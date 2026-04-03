Massive Russian attack on Kyiv region — number of victims increases

The number of victims of today's massive Russian attack in the Kyiv region has risen to eight, including a child, and one person has also died.

Russia attacked Kyiv region: there are victims

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.

Unfortunately, as of now, we have one deceased and eight injured, including a child. All people are being provided with the necessary medical care. Share

According to Kalashnik, the consequences are being recorded in the Buchanan, Fastiv, and Obukhiv districts. Private houses, high-rise buildings, cars, administrative buildings, and other objects were damaged.

Consequences of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region

Unfortunately, animals were also affected by the attack - about 20 animals died due to damage to the veterinary clinic.

The State Emergency Service showed how animals were evacuated from a veterinary clinic in Chabany, Kyiv region, after the massive Russian attack on April 3.

In Chabany, Kyiv region, Russians attacked a veterinary clinic where defenseless animals were being treated and cared for. Share

As noted by the State Emergency Service, "rescuers fought for every life: they carried out an emergency evacuation of four-legged friends from the damaged building, provided oxygen to the injured animals, and tried to stabilize the condition of injured patients."