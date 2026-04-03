Massive Russian attack on Kyiv region — number of victims increases

The number of victims of today's massive Russian attack in the Kyiv region has risen to eight, including a child, and one person has also died.
Points of attention
- Today's massive Russian attack in the Kyiv region resulted in 8 victims, including a child, and one fatality.
- The attack caused damage to private houses, high-rise buildings, cars, administrative buildings, and other objects in the Buchanan, Fastiv, and Obukhiv districts.
Russia attacked Kyiv region: there are victims
This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.
According to Kalashnik, the consequences are being recorded in the Buchanan, Fastiv, and Obukhiv districts. Private houses, high-rise buildings, cars, administrative buildings, and other objects were damaged.
Unfortunately, animals were also affected by the attack - about 20 animals died due to damage to the veterinary clinic.
The State Emergency Service showed how animals were evacuated from a veterinary clinic in Chabany, Kyiv region, after the massive Russian attack on April 3.
As noted by the State Emergency Service, "rescuers fought for every life: they carried out an emergency evacuation of four-legged friends from the damaged building, provided oxygen to the injured animals, and tried to stabilize the condition of injured patients."
Despite all efforts, not everyone was saved, the State Emergency Service emphasized.
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