Massive Russian attack. Ukrainian air defense neutralizes 406 air targets

On the night of February 26 (from 18:00 on February 25), the enemy attacked with 2 Zircon anti-ship missiles from the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 11 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation, 24 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area - Vologda region, Russian Federation), 2 Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles, as well as 420 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types.

Russia attacked Ukraine from the following directions:

Millerovo,

Kursk,

Bryansk,

Eagle,

Shatalovo,

Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation,

Guards — TOT AR Crimea.

About 280 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

PVO report

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense systems shot down/suppressed 2 Zircon anti-ship missiles, 4 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, 24 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 2 Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles, and 374 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types. Share

Hits of 5 ballistic missiles and 46 strike UAVs were recorded at 32 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 15 locations.

Information regarding several enemy missiles is being clarified.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!