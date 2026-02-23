Air Defense Forces neutralized 105 UAVs during Russia's attack on Ukraine
Air Defense Forces neutralized 105 UAVs during Russia's attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
air defense
Air defense forces neutralized 105 of the 126 drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine since the evening of February 22.

  • Ukraine's Air Defense Forces successfully neutralized 105 of the 126 drones used by Russian forces in the recent attack on Ukraine.
  • The air defense operations included repelling a ballistic missile and multiple strike UAV attacks from various directions.

Report on air defense combat operations on the night of February 23

At 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 22, the Russians attacked Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region, as well as 126 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type, and drones of other types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Chauda, Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea).

About 80 drones — Shahed type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

PVO report

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Monday, February 23, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 105 drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

Hits of a ballistic missile and 20 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (fragments) at one location.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy drones in the airspace.

