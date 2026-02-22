Air defense neutralized 33 missiles and 274 drones during new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of February 21-22, Russia carried out a massive combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike UAVs, air- and ground-based missiles. In total, 345 air attack vehicles were involved.

Air defense destroyed most of the Russian targets

For the new attack, the enemy used:

4 Zircon anti-ship missiles (launch area of the Crimean Autonomous Republic of Crimea);

22 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch area — Bryansk, Belgorod regions — RF, TOT Donetsk region);

18 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area — Vologda Oblast — RF);

2 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch area — Kursk region);

4 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles (launch area — Kursk region);

297 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types (from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT AR Crimea), about 200 of them — "Shaheeds".

The main areas of attack are Kyiv, Odessa, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 307 targets — 33 missiles and 274 drones of various types:

2 Zircon anti-ship missiles;

8 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles

17 X-101 cruise missiles;

2 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

4 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles;

274 enemy UAVs of various types.

The hits of 14 missiles and 23 strike UAVs were recorded at 14 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 5 locations.

Information regarding several enemy missiles is being clarified.