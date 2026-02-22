Air defense neutralized 33 missiles and 274 drones during new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of February 21-22, Russia carried out a massive combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike UAVs, air- and ground-based missiles. In total, 345 air attack vehicles were involved.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian air defense repelled the air attack using a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units.
- As of 10:00, air defenses had successfully shot down or suppressed 307 targets, including missiles and drones, with the attack ongoing and enemy UAVs still present in the airspace.
Air defense destroyed most of the Russian targets
For the new attack, the enemy used:
4 Zircon anti-ship missiles (launch area of the Crimean Autonomous Republic of Crimea);
22 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch area — Bryansk, Belgorod regions — RF, TOT Donetsk region);
18 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area — Vologda Oblast — RF);
2 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch area — Kursk region);
4 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles (launch area — Kursk region);
297 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types (from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT AR Crimea), about 200 of them — "Shaheeds".
The main areas of attack are Kyiv, Odessa, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 307 targets — 33 missiles and 274 drones of various types:
2 Zircon anti-ship missiles;
8 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles
17 X-101 cruise missiles;
2 Iskander-K cruise missiles;
4 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles;
274 enemy UAVs of various types.
The hits of 14 missiles and 23 strike UAVs were recorded at 14 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 5 locations.
Information regarding several enemy missiles is being clarified.
