Russian missile attack on Kharkiv — the number of wounded has increased sharply
Ukraine
Russian missile attack on Kharkiv — the number of wounded has increased sharply

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Russian missile attack on Kharkiv — the number of wounded has increased sharply
On the morning of November 25, the Russian army attacked the center of Kharkiv. So far, the number of victims has increased to 19 people, 13 of them have been hospitalized.

  • After the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, the number of injured increased to 19 people, 13 of them were hospitalized.
  • Kharkiv suffered from an outbreak of fire and damage to high-rise buildings and cars as a result of an attack by the Russian army.
  • The Russian Federation used the S-400 anti-aircraft missile complex to attack Kharkiv, wounding 13 women and six men of various ages.
  • The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced a rescue operation after a missile attack and attacks using attack drones in some cities of Ukraine.

In Kharkiv, the number of victims as a result of the Russian attack has increased

As the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov reported, a fire broke out on one of the central streets. More than 40 apartment buildings and three cars were also damaged.

Previously, the Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv from the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system.

13 women and six men aged 21 to 71 were injured. 16 victims are in average condition, others have minor injuries. 13 people were hospitalized, the head of Kharkiv OVA reported

Zelensky reacted to the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv

As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said, a rescue operation is underway after a missile attack in Kharkiv.

Dozens of attack drones also attacked Zaporizhzhia. A child is injured. Odesa was attacked, there is damage due to falling rocket fragments.

In total, since yesterday evening, Russia has used about one and a half hundred attack drones, aerial bombs, and missiles against more than ten of our regions. Combat work on targets that remain in the air is still ongoing. Thanks to our defenders of the sky for shooting down, for working around the clock for the safety of our people. These attacks by Russia on Ukrainian life can be stopped. With pressure, sanctions, blocking the occupiers' access to the components they use to create the tools of this terror, arms packages for Ukraine and a determination that must be unwavering.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

