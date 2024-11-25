Russian missile attack on Kharkiv — the number of wounded has increased sharply

On the morning of November 25, the Russian army attacked the center of Kharkiv. So far, the number of victims has increased to 19 people, 13 of them have been hospitalized.

As the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov reported, a fire broke out on one of the central streets. More than 40 apartment buildings and three cars were also damaged.

Previously, the Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv from the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system.

13 women and six men aged 21 to 71 were injured. 16 victims are in average condition, others have minor injuries. 13 people were hospitalized, the head of Kharkiv OVA reported Share

Zelensky reacted to the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv

As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said, a rescue operation is underway after a missile attack in Kharkiv.

Dozens of attack drones also attacked Zaporizhzhia. A child is injured. Odesa was attacked, there is damage due to falling rocket fragments.