Russian missile attack on Kharkiv — the number of wounded has increased sharply

On the morning of November 25, the Russian army attacked the center of Kharkiv. So far, the number of victims has increased to 19 people, 13 of them have been hospitalized.
Points of attention
- After the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, the number of injured increased to 19 people, 13 of them were hospitalized.
- Kharkiv suffered from an outbreak of fire and damage to high-rise buildings and cars as a result of an attack by the Russian army.
- The Russian Federation used the S-400 anti-aircraft missile complex to attack Kharkiv, wounding 13 women and six men of various ages.
- The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced a rescue operation after a missile attack and attacks using attack drones in some cities of Ukraine.
In Kharkiv, the number of victims as a result of the Russian attack has increased
As the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov reported, a fire broke out on one of the central streets. More than 40 apartment buildings and three cars were also damaged.
Previously, the Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv from the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system.
Zelensky reacted to the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv
As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said, a rescue operation is underway after a missile attack in Kharkiv.
Dozens of attack drones also attacked Zaporizhzhia. A child is injured. Odesa was attacked, there is damage due to falling rocket fragments.
