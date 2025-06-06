Russian missile strike on Lutsk — a deceased persons was rescued from under the rubble of a house

In Lutsk, rescuers unblocked the body of a deceased persons from under the rubble of a nine-story building, the number of people injured as a result of the nighttime Russian attack on June 6 in the city has increased to 27 people.
Russia killed a man in Lutsk
Under the rubble, not only the body of a young man was found, but also his girlfriend, their names are Ivanka and Mykola.
In Lutsk, the structures of a destroyed building are being dismantled; there are probably people under the rubble.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Rescuers from the Rivne region arrived to assist in emergency rescue operations. Equipment from municipal enterprises and other institutions was involved.
The city has set up an "Invincibility Point" where residents can relax and charge their phones.
Last night, Russia launched a combined air attack on Ukraine using 452 air attack assets: Shahed drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. The defense forces neutralized 406 of them.
Earlier, it was reported that at least 16 people were injured in Lutsk. A residential building, a hotel, administrative buildings, and production facilities of civil infrastructure, including a furniture workshop and repair facilities, were damaged.
