Russian missile strike on Lutsk — a deceased persons was rescued from under the rubble of a house

In Lutsk, rescuers unblocked the body of a deceased persons from under the rubble of a nine-story building, the number of people injured as a result of the nighttime Russian attack on June 6 in the city has increased to 27 people.

Under the rubble, not only the body of a young man was found, but also his girlfriend, their names are Ivanka and Mykola.

Their car is parked next to the house, but they cannot be contacted. We were hoping for a miracle… But, unfortunately, they died at the hands of Russian terrorists… The couple planned to get married soon, reports Roman Kravchuk, a deputy of the Lutsk City Council.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Rescuers from the Rivne region arrived to assist in emergency rescue operations. Equipment from municipal enterprises and other institutions was involved.

The city has set up an "Invincibility Point" where residents can relax and charge their phones.

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross, psychologists of the State Emergency Service, and all necessary services are working to help the victims.

Last night, Russia launched a combined air attack on Ukraine using 452 air attack assets: Shahed drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. The defense forces neutralized 406 of them.