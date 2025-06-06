Russian missile strike on Lutsk — a deceased persons was rescued from under the rubble of a house
Russian missile strike on Lutsk — a deceased persons was rescued from under the rubble of a house

State Emergency Service
Lutsk
In Lutsk, rescuers unblocked the body of a deceased persons from under the rubble of a nine-story building, the number of people injured as a result of the nighttime Russian attack on June 6 in the city has increased to 27 people.

Points of attention

  • Rescuers unblocked the body of a deceased person from under the rubble of a nine-story building in Lutsk after the Russian missile strike.
  • The number of injured in the city increased to 27 as a result of the attack on June 6, with ongoing emergency and rescue operations to search for potential victims.
  • Russian attack on Lutsk led to casualties, destruction of various buildings, including residential and administrative structures, prompting intensified rescue efforts.

Russia killed a man in Lutsk

Under the rubble, not only the body of a young man was found, but also his girlfriend, their names are Ivanka and Mykola.

Their car is parked next to the house, but they cannot be contacted. We were hoping for a miracle… But, unfortunately, they died at the hands of Russian terrorists… The couple planned to get married soon, reports Roman Kravchuk, a deputy of the Lutsk City Council.

In Lutsk, the structures of a destroyed building are being dismantled; there are probably people under the rubble.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Rescuers from the Rivne region arrived to assist in emergency rescue operations. Equipment from municipal enterprises and other institutions was involved.

Lutsk after the Russian attack

The city has set up an "Invincibility Point" where residents can relax and charge their phones.

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross, psychologists of the State Emergency Service, and all necessary services are working to help the victims.

Lutsk after the Russian attack

Last night, Russia launched a combined air attack on Ukraine using 452 air attack assets: Shahed drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. The defense forces neutralized 406 of them.

Earlier, it was reported that at least 16 people were injured in Lutsk. A residential building, a hotel, administrative buildings, and production facilities of civil infrastructure, including a furniture workshop and repair facilities, were damaged.

