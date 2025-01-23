Russian occupiers burned over 100 bodies of their soldiers near Chasov Yar

Near Chasovy Yar, Russian invaders set fire to a sewer where about 100 of their soldiers died after an airstrike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on January 9. This was done in order not to collect the bodies and hide the large losses.

Russian soldiers burned their dead near Chasov Yar

This was stated by the spokesman for the operational-tactical group "Luhansk" Dmytro Zaporozhets during a telethon.

According to him, on January 4-8, the Defense Forces recorded enemy activity in the area of the Seversky Donets Canal.

The enemy used a period of thick fog and limited visibility to move through the canal pipes to the collector in Kalynivka near Chasov Yar. Over 100 occupiers were recorded in four days.

The enemy had taken cover in a sewer. On January 9, an airstrike was launched on the enemy's concentration. It is likely that the number of personnel who had accumulated there — more than 100 people — was destroyed. Share

And on January 21, according to the spokesman, the enemy organized arson, presumably to hide losses and avoid evacuation measures.

The situation in the Chasov Yar area

Back in July 2024, the Ukrainian military withdrew from the Kanal neighborhood in Chasov Yar. The Ukrainian Defense Forces took more advantageous positions.

As the Armed Forces of Ukraine recently reported, active urban battles are currently underway in Chasov Yar. The Russians are trying to get to the refractory plant and the Kanal neighborhood.

Also last week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that in Chasov Yar, the occupiers are using the pipes of the Seversky Donets-Donbas canal to hide from the weather.