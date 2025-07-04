Russian occupiers shelled Kupyansk — there are dead and wounded

Russian troops struck the central part of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, on the afternoon of July 4. There are reports of deaths and injuries.
Points of attention
- Russian occupiers shelled Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, leading to deaths and injuries among civilians.
- The head of the Kharkiv OVA confirmed the shelling, emphasizing the need for medical assistance for the wounded.
- Russian attacks on the Kharkiv region have been escalating, with reports of repeated airstrikes causing destruction and casualties.
Russia shelled Kupyansk: there are casualties
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.
According to him, two more people suffered blast injuries — a 56-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman.
The head of the Kharkiv OVA emphasized that the victims were hospitalized, and doctors are stabilizing their condition.
It should be noted that the Russians regularly shell the Kharkiv region, using drones, missiles, and aerial bombs for attacks.
The attacks resulted in fires, buildings burned, and people were injured.
