Russian occupiers shelled Kupyansk — there are dead and wounded
Russian occupiers shelled Kupyansk — there are dead and wounded

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kupyansk
Russian troops struck the central part of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, on the afternoon of July 4. There are reports of deaths and injuries.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupiers shelled Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, leading to deaths and injuries among civilians.
  • The head of the Kharkiv OVA confirmed the shelling, emphasizing the need for medical assistance for the wounded.
  • Russian attacks on the Kharkiv region have been escalating, with reports of repeated airstrikes causing destruction and casualties.

Russia shelled Kupyansk: there are casualties

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

The enemy struck at civilians in Kupyansk. A Russian shell hit the central part of the city, near a shop. Unfortunately, a 55-year-old woman was killed.

According to him, two more people suffered blast injuries — a 56-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman.

The head of the Kharkiv OVA emphasized that the victims were hospitalized, and doctors are stabilizing their condition.

It should be noted that the Russians regularly shell the Kharkiv region, using drones, missiles, and aerial bombs for attacks.

Thus, on the night of June 30, the enemy attacked two entire districts of the region — Kharkiv and Chuguiv.

The attacks resulted in fires, buildings burned, and people were injured.

