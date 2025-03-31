Russia shelled Kupyansk with artillery — there are injuries

Russian troops launched an artillery strike on Kupyansk on the afternoon of March 31. There were casualties as a result of the shelling.
Points of attention
- Russian troops launched an artillery strike on Kupyansk on March 31, resulting in casualties among civilians.
- Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) was used in the city, causing injuries to a 63-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman.
- The attacks in Kupyansk have been ongoing, with previous strikes causing casualties and damage to civilian properties.
Russia shelled Kupyansk with MLRS
The enemy carried out a missile strike on Kupyansk using a multiple launch rocket system.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.
We will remind you that on March 30, Russian occupiers struck the center of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, with a guided bomb. There were casualties as a result of the attack.
In addition, on the evening of March 29, Russian occupiers also shelled Kupyansk. As a result of the strikes, a private house and an outbuilding covering an area of 70 square meters caught fire. At least a 54-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man were injured.
