Russian aviation dropped more than 30 KABs on Kupyansk — one person died, there are injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian aviation dropped more than 30 KABs on Kupyansk — one person died, there are injured

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kupyansk
Читати українською

On the night of March 20, the Russian army launched more than 30 surface-to-air missiles at the central part of Kupyansk. As a result, one person was killed and several injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian aviation launched over 30 surface-to-air missiles at the central part of Kupyansk, causing one fatality and multiple injuries.
  • The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, reported a deterioration in the security situation and ongoing attacks on civilian and infrastructure facilities in Kupyansk.
  • The occupiers targeted civilian areas with guided bombs, leading to three local residents being injured and one casualty.

Russia massively bombed Kupyansk at night

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

We are recording a deterioration in the security situation in the city. The enemy continues to attack civilian and infrastructure facilities and terrorize civilians.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Assembly

It is noted that the occupiers launched more than 30 guided bombs over the central part of Kupyansk.

During the massive enemy attack, three local residents were injured and one person was killed.

Sinegubov added that the situation in the city remains tense.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army shelled Kupyansk — one person was killed and one was wounded
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kupyansk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian drone attacks ambulance in Kupyansk — there are casualties
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
an ambulance
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian aviation bombed Kupyansk — one person was killed and one was injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kupyansk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?