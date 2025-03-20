Russian aviation dropped more than 30 KABs on Kupyansk — one person died, there are injured

On the night of March 20, the Russian army launched more than 30 surface-to-air missiles at the central part of Kupyansk. As a result, one person was killed and several injured.
Points of attention
- Russian aviation launched over 30 surface-to-air missiles at the central part of Kupyansk, causing one fatality and multiple injuries.
- The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, reported a deterioration in the security situation and ongoing attacks on civilian and infrastructure facilities in Kupyansk.
- The occupiers targeted civilian areas with guided bombs, leading to three local residents being injured and one casualty.
Russia massively bombed Kupyansk at night
This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.
It is noted that the occupiers launched more than 30 guided bombs over the central part of Kupyansk.
Sinegubov added that the situation in the city remains tense.
