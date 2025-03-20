Russian aviation dropped more than 30 KABs on Kupyansk — one person died, there are injured

On the night of March 20, the Russian army launched more than 30 surface-to-air missiles at the central part of Kupyansk. As a result, one person was killed and several injured.

Russia massively bombed Kupyansk at night

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

We are recording a deterioration in the security situation in the city. The enemy continues to attack civilian and infrastructure facilities and terrorize civilians. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Assembly

It is noted that the occupiers launched more than 30 guided bombs over the central part of Kupyansk.

During the massive enemy attack, three local residents were injured and one person was killed.

Sinegubov added that the situation in the city remains tense.