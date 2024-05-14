Russian occupiers stormed three settlements in southern Ukraine

On the morning of May 14, Russian terrorist troops stormed Staromayorske, Krynky and Robotyne. The Armed Forces did not lose positions.

Russian army intensified its assault operations in southern Ukraine

The Russian military is trying to attack important positions in the south of Ukraine.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, the head of the Centre for Strategic Communication of the Southern Defence Forces, said this on the air of the national telethon "Yedyni Novyny".

This morning, they intensified their efforts at all three of our locations: Staromayorske, Krynky, and Robotyne. There was one assault there in the morning, no positions were lost. Dmytro Pletenchuk Chief of the Centre for Strategic Communication of the Southern Defence Forces

He added that yesterday the enemy made 12 assault attempts on Staromayorske and 4 on Krynky.

According to Pletenchuk, the number of occupiers' losses over the past day is the same as over the previous day — more than 150, but the ratio of irreversible losses has tripled.

The head of the strategic communications center added that the enemy did not try to storm Nestryha Island in the last two days, the occupiers' efforts in the Kherson direction were focused on the settlement of Krynky.

Over the past day, as Pletenchuk noted, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions with unguided air missiles from a helicopter, but to no avail. The Russians also used a ballistic missile, previously Iskander, when shelling an administrative building in Kherson.

Over the past day, the enemy shelled settlements along the coastline on the Right Bank, one civilian was killed.

According to him, drones and electronic warfare (EW) systems are used by both sides.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army as of May 14

