Russian occupiers unexpectedly changed tactics near Toretsk
What's happening around Toretsk
Source:  Ukrinform

As of December 25, the situation around Toretsk is currently the most difficult in the area of responsibility of the Luhansk OTU. As it turned out, Russian soldiers began to use equipment, which they had not done before.

Points of attention

  • Near the city, battles are being fought literally for every house.
  • There were 266 combat clashes between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders on the front.

What's happening around Toretsk

A statement on this occasion was made by the spokeswoman for the Luhansk OTU, Anastasia Bobovnikova.

In Toretsk... the situation is actually very tense. Fighting is going on for every house. And you have to understand that somewhere they can advance by one house — and literally the next day we will retake that house," she said.

As the speaker noted, in this direction, the Russian invaders began to use equipment that they had not done before.

Anastasia Bobovnikova also added that on the northern outskirts of Toretsk, in the village of Nelipivka, the enemy is beginning to use equipment.

"Over the past 24 hours, there have been battles there involving armored personnel carriers, buggies, and motorcycles. We haven't seen this before, but now the enemy has become more active," the spokeswoman emphasized.

What is known about the situation on the front on December 24-25?

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 266 combat clashes between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders were recorded over the past 24 hours.

On December 24, the enemy launched one missile strike using one rocket, as well as 17 airstrikes, including dropping 34 anti-aircraft missiles, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements.

Moreover, the Russian army carried out 4,385 attacks, 140 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used about 1,500 kamikaze drones to strike.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Temyrivka, Pokrovsk, Zhovte, Konstantinopol, Troitske, Horikhove, Udachne, Shcherbaki, and Novooleksandrivka.

It is also indicated that on December 24, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one UAV control point, an ammunition depot, five personnel concentration areas, an electronic warfare device, and two enemy artillery systems.

