Minus 1,600 soldiers and 4 tanks. The General Staff named the losses of the Russian army per day

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 779,320 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,600 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9628 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles — 19,923 (+8) units,

artillery systems — 21,333 (+10) units,

MLRS — 1256 units,

air defense systems — 1030 units,

aircraft — 369 units,

helicopters — 329 units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20908 (+74),

cruise missiles — 2948-,

ships/boats — 28 units,

submarines — 1 unit,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32117 (+31) units,

special equipment — 3667.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 266 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

In the Kupyansk direction, 23 attacks by the invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zagryzove, and Lozova.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 31 times. He tried to penetrate our defenses near the settlements of Druzhelyubyvka, Zeleny Gay, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Terni, Torske, and in the direction of Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked 14 times in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Predtechyny.

In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor made 16 attempts to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units near Toretsk, Druzhba, and Dachny.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 60 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promeny, Lysivka, Novy Trud, Dachensky, Shevchenko, Vovkovy, and Novovasylivka.