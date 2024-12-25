Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 779,320 soldiers.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defense forces continue to successfully eliminate enemy soldiers, which resulted in losses of the Russian army of minus 1,600 soldiers over the past 24 hours.
- Since the beginning of the invasion, the total number of Russian army casualties has been 779,320, and this figure continues to rise.
- Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian troops have destroyed 4 tanks and a significant amount of enemy equipment, including armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, and aircraft.
- High activity of enemy forces is being recorded in various directions of the front, in particular in large cities and settlements.
- Through our own efforts and coordination of Ukrainian military positions, we are able to effectively deter enemy attacks on all front lines.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,600 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9628 (+4) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,923 (+8) units,
artillery systems — 21,333 (+10) units,
MLRS — 1256 units,
air defense systems — 1030 units,
aircraft — 369 units,
helicopters — 329 units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20908 (+74),
cruise missiles — 2948-,
ships/boats — 28 units,
submarines — 1 unit,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32117 (+31) units,
special equipment — 3667.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 266 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.
In the Kupyansk direction, 23 attacks by the invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zagryzove, and Lozova.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 31 times. He tried to penetrate our defenses near the settlements of Druzhelyubyvka, Zeleny Gay, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Terni, Torske, and in the direction of Hryhorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked 14 times in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Predtechyny.
In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor made 16 attempts to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units near Toretsk, Druzhba, and Dachny.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 36 attacks. The occupiers were most actively trying to advance near Petropavlivka, Shevchenko, and in the Kurakhiv area.
In the Vremiv direction, the enemy carried out 34 assaults on our positions in the areas of Uspenivka, Yantarny, Konstantinopolsky, Konstantinopol, Rozlyv, Rozdolny, Novy Komar, Novoselka, Velyka Novoselka, and Storozhevo.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-