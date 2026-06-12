The political force "Strong Armenia", owned by Russian oligarch Samvel Karapetyan, has filed a request with the Central Election Commission. The party is currently doing everything possible to annul the results of the parliamentary elections and the victory of the political force of the incumbent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Points of attention
- Tensions are rising as Armenia navigates between maintaining ties with Russia, its energy supplier, and strengthening relations with the West, a move opposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- Armenia is facing potential threats of intimidation and destabilization, reminiscent of the 'Ukrainian scenario', as Russia exerts pressure on the country's political landscape.
Pro-Russian forces are once again destabilizing the situation in Armenia
Aram Vardevanyan, a representative of "Strong Armenia", made an official statement on this matter.
According to the latter, the political force has already submitted an appeal to the CEC, which allegedly records "all large-scale electoral violations that occurred both during and before the vote."
What is important to understand is that during the parliamentary elections on June 7, "Strong Armenia" was able to gain 23.2% of the vote.
She did not hide from voters that she intends to maintain Armenia's close ties with Russia, from which it purchases a significant portion of its energy resources.
The political force of the country's current leader, Nikol Pashinyan, "Civil Treaty", won 49.8% of the vote, overcoming a challenge from mainly pro-Russian opposition groups.
It is worth noting that she has managed to strengthen relations with the West since coming to power 8 years ago — a course that does not suit Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
The latter has already tried to intimidate Armenia with the “Ukrainian scenario,” that is, with war.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-