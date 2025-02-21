Funding for information campaigns against Ukraine and the EU is provided through the closed budgets of the Russian Defense Ministry. Thus, every year Russia spends over $100 million on the spread of anti-Ukrainian fakes.

The CPD calculated the cost of Russian propaganda against Ukraine per year

And together with the budgets of Russian state media, propaganda funding reaches over $1 billion per year.

This was announced on television by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko.

In general, the budgeting of Russia's campaign against Ukraine, against the EU, in the Middle East, in the US they also use Elon Musk's X against US interests in the American infofield — the Center conducted a corresponding study — part of this money goes to the closed budgets of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Andriy Kovalenko Head of the Central Development Center

For example, he said, one production company that deals exclusively with several bot farms and filming videos about the Ukrainian military, and Ukrainians in general, receives over $2 million a year.

This is just one studio. In total, annual campaigns against Ukraine can be financed in the amount of over $100 million. It is Europe, Ukraine that concerns us. Share

Kovalenko also noted that there are separate budgets for "Russia Today", "Sputnik" and other state-owned Russian media, which are propaganda and work for a wider public.