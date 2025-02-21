Russian propaganda against Ukraine and the EU is worth $100 million every year

Funding for information campaigns against Ukraine and the EU is provided through the closed budgets of the Russian Defense Ministry. Thus, every year Russia spends over $100 million on the spread of anti-Ukrainian fakes.
The CPD calculated the cost of Russian propaganda against Ukraine per year
And together with the budgets of Russian state media, propaganda funding reaches over $1 billion per year.
This was announced on television by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko.
For example, he said, one production company that deals exclusively with several bot farms and filming videos about the Ukrainian military, and Ukrainians in general, receives over $2 million a year.
Kovalenko also noted that there are separate budgets for "Russia Today", "Sputnik" and other state-owned Russian media, which are propaganda and work for a wider public.
In total, propaganda itself is funded by over a billion dollars a year in Russia.
