Russian resources for possible attack on Kharkiv assessed

Russia may have the resources to intensify actions in the border areas of Kharkiv region. However, there is no mention of an attack on Kharkiv.

Can Russia launch an attack on Kharkiv?

The enemy has the resources to intensify actions in the border Kharkiv region. The defence forces are controlling the situation, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

According to Kovalenko, the actions of the Russian troops are predictable. Earlier it was noted that the enemy may have resources for escalation in the border areas of the Kharkiv region, but not for an attack on Kharkiv.

Ukrainians are warned that fakes about the alleged attack on Kharkiv may appear on the Internet.

It is important not to confuse this with the ability to capture Kharkiv, which does not exist. Now there will be a lot of questions on this topic, noted the head of the Centre.

In addition, today it appeared on the network that there is allegedly a difficult situation in the direction of the city of Vovchansk (approximately 70 km from Kharkiv). It was also noted that the Russians could allegedly attract reserves in this direction.

What is known about the possible offensive of the Russian army in the Kharkiv direction

In recent weeks, the Internet has been talking about the fact that Russia may be preparing a second attack on Kharkiv. The Ukrainian military emphasises that the occupiers do not have sufficient forces to capture one of the largest Ukrainian cities.

According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine of the Ministry of Defence, the Russian army may be preparing an offensive on the Kharkiv and Sumy regions at the beginning of summer.

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, confirmed that the Russians could have plans to attack Kharkiv and Sumy. However, it is not known how serious these plans are.