Russian ship carrying stolen Ukrainian grain leaves Israeli territorial waters
Category
World
Publication date

Russian ship carrying stolen Ukrainian grain leaves Israeli territorial waters

Office of the Prosecutor General
Russian ship
Читати українською

After Ukraine took a set of procedural measures, the Panormitis vessel left the territorial waters of the State of Israel and departed for neutral waters.

Points of attention

  • Russian ship Panormitis carrying stolen Ukrainian grain has escaped from Israeli territorial waters, prompting legal actions from Ukraine.
  • The Prosecutor General of Ukraine emphasized that the involved individuals will face legal consequences in any jurisdiction.

Russian ship carrying stolen Ukrainian grain escapes Israeli territorial waters

This was announced by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko.

Such behavior may indicate awareness of the risk of applying criminal proceedings, in particular, arrest, to the vessel and cargo.

Kravchenko explained that based on the materials transferred by the Ukrainian side within the framework of international legal cooperation, the competent authorities of Israel began executing the request, and informed that the fact of the offense was recorded at the international level.

Therefore, the further movement of the vessel, cargo, and actions of the individuals involved in this scheme will remain subject to legal response in any jurisdiction that recognizes the rule of law and respects Ukraine's sovereignty.

He separately noted that the vessel's entry into neutral waters does not terminate criminal proceedings and does not exempt the persons involved from liability.

Kravchenko assured that Ukraine continues procedural work, monitors the movement of all Russian vessels, and will use all available mechanisms of international legal cooperation to seize property, identify all participants in the scheme, and bring them to justice.

It was previously reported that an Israeli importing company refused to unload grain stolen in Ukraine due to the risk of falling under international sanctions.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine sent the Israeli side a package of documents for the arrest of a Russian ship with stolen Ukrainian grain.

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