On April 28, Israel's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, received a note of protest over the continued flow of agricultural products to this country that Russia is stealing from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Israel must stop illegal cooperation with Russia

Ukraine's decision was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi.

According to the latter, the origin of this grain has been reliably established, and the schemes for its concealment, in particular the "board-to-board" transshipment in the Black Sea, are well known, primarily to Tel Aviv itself.

Despite this, the relevant cargoes continue to arrive at Israeli ports and enter commercial circulation. It is separately emphasized that the Israeli side's ignoring of official appeals from Ukraine and requests for international legal assistance, including the request to detain ships and cargoes, actually creates conditions for the legalization of stolen Ukrainian grain. George the Silent Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

As the department's spokesman noted, this is not about isolated cases, but about systemic practice.

In fact, Israel is intentionally and knowingly involved in Russia's economic crimes.

This policy of Tel Aviv looks especially cynical now, when Ukraine is helping Israel defend itself from Iranian attacks during the war in the Middle East.