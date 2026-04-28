Ukraine sends note of protest to Israel over stolen grain scandal
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Politics
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Ukraine sends note of protest to Israel over stolen grain scandal

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Israel must stop illegal cooperation with Russia
Читати українською

On April 28, Israel's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, received a note of protest over the continued flow of agricultural products to this country that Russia is stealing from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine emphasizes the hypocrisy of Israel's actions, especially when Ukraine has supported Israel in defending itself from Iranian attacks in the past.
  • The scandal highlights the need for Israel to take concrete steps to prevent the import and circulation of stolen grain, respecting Ukraine's sovereignty and international norms.

Israel must stop illegal cooperation with Russia

Ukraine's decision was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi.

According to the latter, the origin of this grain has been reliably established, and the schemes for its concealment, in particular the "board-to-board" transshipment in the Black Sea, are well known, primarily to Tel Aviv itself.

Despite this, the relevant cargoes continue to arrive at Israeli ports and enter commercial circulation. It is separately emphasized that the Israeli side's ignoring of official appeals from Ukraine and requests for international legal assistance, including the request to detain ships and cargoes, actually creates conditions for the legalization of stolen Ukrainian grain.

George the Silent

George the Silent

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

As the department's spokesman noted, this is not about isolated cases, but about systemic practice.

In fact, Israel is intentionally and knowingly involved in Russia's economic crimes.

This policy of Tel Aviv looks especially cynical now, when Ukraine is helping Israel defend itself from Iranian attacks during the war in the Middle East.

In this regard, Ukraine demands that the Israeli side immediately take measures to stop the import of stolen grain and prevent its unloading in Israeli ports, Tykhyi emphasized.

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