On April 28, Israel's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, received a note of protest over the continued flow of agricultural products to this country that Russia is stealing from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Ukraine emphasizes the hypocrisy of Israel's actions, especially when Ukraine has supported Israel in defending itself from Iranian attacks in the past.
- The scandal highlights the need for Israel to take concrete steps to prevent the import and circulation of stolen grain, respecting Ukraine's sovereignty and international norms.
Israel must stop illegal cooperation with Russia
Ukraine's decision was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi.
According to the latter, the origin of this grain has been reliably established, and the schemes for its concealment, in particular the "board-to-board" transshipment in the Black Sea, are well known, primarily to Tel Aviv itself.
As the department's spokesman noted, this is not about isolated cases, but about systemic practice.
In fact, Israel is intentionally and knowingly involved in Russia's economic crimes.
This policy of Tel Aviv looks especially cynical now, when Ukraine is helping Israel defend itself from Iranian attacks during the war in the Middle East.
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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