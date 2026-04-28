SSR demolished Russian Iskander base in Crimea
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Ukraine
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SSR demolished Russian Iskander base in Crimea

AFU Special Operations Forces
A new successful SSO operation — how it happened
Читати українською

On April 28, it was officially announced that last night, the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces were able to successfully strike a storage location for enemy Iskander tactical missile systems. The attack was captured on video.

Points of attention

  • The use of drones from Middle-strike units for the strike highlights the tactical precision and efficiency of the Ukrainian forces in targeting and destroying enemy equipment.
  • The ongoing Resistance Movement in Crimea plays a crucial role in providing valuable intelligence and support to Ukrainian forces, leading to successful operations like the demolition of the Iskander base.

A new successful SSO operation — how it happened

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they traditionally used drones from Middle-strike units for the strike.

The enemy tried to hide its precious equipment on the territory of the former missile base near the village of Ovrazhki, but failed.

What is important to understand is that the specified base is located 40 kilometers east of occupied Simferopol.

SSO soldiers point out that from this location, Russian missiles could reach the front line or rear cities of Ukraine in a matter of minutes.

In addition, it is noted that the Resistance Movement partisans have recorded enemy missile launches from this location many times.

The defeat and destruction of the enemy's strategic complexes reduces its combat capability. The Special Operations Forces continue asymmetric actions to strategically weaken the enemy and wage war against Ukraine. Special Operations Forces: always beyond the border! — says the official statement of the Special Operations Forces.

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