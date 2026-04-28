On April 28, it was officially announced that last night, the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces were able to successfully strike a storage location for enemy Iskander tactical missile systems. The attack was captured on video.

A new successful SSO operation — how it happened

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they traditionally used drones from Middle-strike units for the strike.

The enemy tried to hide its precious equipment on the territory of the former missile base near the village of Ovrazhki, but failed.

What is important to understand is that the specified base is located 40 kilometers east of occupied Simferopol.

SSO soldiers point out that from this location, Russian missiles could reach the front line or rear cities of Ukraine in a matter of minutes.

In addition, it is noted that the Resistance Movement partisans have recorded enemy missile launches from this location many times.