Russian soldiers killed three more Ukrainians in Donetsk region

Russian invaders continue to terrorize Ukrainian civilians in various regions of Ukraine. On October 13, as a result of Russian attacks, three more residents of Donetsk region were killed.

The Russians again shelled the Donetsk region

According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, on October 13, a 78-year-old pensioner died in the city of Chasiv Yar as a result of an artillery attack, and a 66-year-old woman suffered shrapnel wounds to her limbs.

In addition, it is emphasized that a little later the Russian occupiers hit the private sector with the Smerch anti-aircraft missile system. A 55-year-old woman also died.

As a result of enemy artillery fire, a 75-year-old resident was fatally wounded in the village of Vyshneve, Pokrovsky district.

The local authorities also add that the soldiers of the Russian Federation injured a 55-year-old civilian in the city of Lyman, according to preliminary data, using the "Smerch" rocket launcher.

Another 69-year-old man was wounded as a result of shelling by the Russians in the city of Pokrovsk. The victim was diagnosed with a shrapnel wound to the chest.

Photo: facebook.com/don.gp.gov.ua

What is important to know about the situation at the front on October 13

The situation on the battlefield remains tense as of today. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Ukrainian soldiers continue to successfully hold back the advance of the Russian army.

During the current day, 80 combat clashes took place.

Border settlements of the Sumy region continue to suffer from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Bobylivka was damaged by barrel artillery fire. Also, the aggressor carried out airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Sosnivka, Myshutyne, Glukhiv, Obody and Bila Bereza, using 13 air defense systems.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Russians are again bombing the Kursk region — that is, their own territory.

The aggressor country struck nine blows with twelve guided aerial bombs on its own cities and villages.

October 13 was the hottest in the Kurakhiv direction, the occupiers conducted 19 attacks there.