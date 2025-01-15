Russian soldiers may have killed an Australian in captivity — he fought for Ukraine

The Australian government has promised to take decisive action if the death of Australian Oscar Jenkins, who fought for Ukraine and was captured by the Russians, is confirmed.

Australia responds to alleged murder of its citizen by Russians

"We have already summoned the Russian ambassador and will await confirmation of the facts. If Oscar Jenkins was harmed, it is absolutely disgraceful. The Australian government will take the strongest possible action," said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Share

It is previously known that Oscar Jenkins was captured last month.

A video of Jenkins' interrogation has surfaced online, showing his hands tied and him having difficulty understanding questions in Russian. His geolocation could not be determined.

Photo - screenshot from the video

This week, Australian broadcasters ABC and CNN Seven News reported that Jenkins was likely killed in captivity, citing unnamed sources in Ukraine.

The UN accuses Russia of crimes against humanity for torturing Ukrainian prisoners

During the UN Security Council meeting in the Arria format, Greiff emphasized that for 2.5 years, the UN commission has been studying numerous cases of torture by Russian law enforcement and penal agencies against Ukrainian citizens in all occupied territories and directly in the aggressor country.

Intimidation of detainees, periodic beatings…, prohibition to sit, sleep deprivation, forced physical exercise, and prolonged exposure to nudity are some of the established practices for which we have evidence, the UN commission representative emphasizes.

According to him, the Russians are subjecting Ukrainian prisoners to severe collective punishment for any behavior perceived as a violation.